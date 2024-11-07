Insider Selling: ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) EVP Sells 1,438 Shares of Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $249,679.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,293.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ICF International Trading Down 0.6 %

ICFI stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.75. The company had a trading volume of 176,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,907. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.38 and a 200-day moving average of $153.38. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $128.28 and a one year high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.36. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ICF International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 353,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,014,000 after buying an additional 34,299 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 5.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 106,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ICF International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

