Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $277.40. The company had a trading volume of 582,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,722. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.04 and a twelve month high of $277.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 207.04%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

