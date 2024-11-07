Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Sells 14,600 Shares of Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $116,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,211.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 23,697 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $188,865.09.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of MCW stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCW. UBS Group raised their target price on Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,114,000 after acquiring an additional 315,679 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 763.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,117,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,862 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,779,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 337,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 535,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 145,374 shares during the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Recommended Stories

