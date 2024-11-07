Insider Selling: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Portfolio Manager Sells 752 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Scott Sprauer sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $11,964.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RMI opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $16.51.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:RMI Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

(Get Free Report)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.