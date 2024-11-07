Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $6,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $5,720,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $4,815,000.00.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD opened at $29.86 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.1% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 5.3% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

