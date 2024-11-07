Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells 1,057 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $43,928.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,300.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Paula Green sold 3,310 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $143,025.10.

On Friday, September 20th, Paula Green sold 297 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $13,941.18.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ TWST traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,883. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Twist Bioscience

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

