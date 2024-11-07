Insider Selling: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Director Sells 1,076 Shares of Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $18,302.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 458,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,213.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 2.1 %
TYRA opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $904.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.08.
Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on TYRA shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.
About Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.
