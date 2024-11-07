Insider Selling: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Director Sells 1,076 Shares of Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $18,302.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 458,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,213.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 2.1 %

TYRA opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $904.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 140,833 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,599 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 51.4% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 515,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TYRA shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

