Insider Selling: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Insider Sells 2,815,404 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 2,815,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $48,678,335.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,576,497.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE UTZ opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -94.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -121.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTZ. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Utz Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 64.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Utz Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 239,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 74,633 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utz Brands

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.