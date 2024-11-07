Inspire Medical Systems’ (INSP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $170.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.50% from the company’s current price.

INSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.75.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $211.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.79 and a beta of 1.36. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $257.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.94.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,208.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,208.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,207 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 98.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,893 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 231,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 140,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 27.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

