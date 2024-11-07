Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.5 million-$121.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.7 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.730-0.770 EPS.

NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $59.34. The company had a trading volume of 527,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,434. Intapp has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,897,405.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at $32,897,405.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,239 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,981. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

