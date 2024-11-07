Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $380.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 7.2 %

Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,960. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IART. BTIG Research raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

