Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,797 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $2,178,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 157,991 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,045,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 279,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,765 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1,110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,432 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

