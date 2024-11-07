Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by M&G Plc

M&G Plc lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,447,922 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923,459 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $125,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,071,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035,566 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 86.2% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $391,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851,098 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,592,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Intel by 2,681.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,431,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $137,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 7.4 %

Intel stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

