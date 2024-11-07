Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN) Shares Purchased by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 253,706 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IDN opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. Intellicheck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Intellicheck ( NYSE:IDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDN. DA Davidson cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

