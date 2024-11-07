Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $508.52 and last traded at $508.52, with a volume of 814379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $505.58.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.34.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.