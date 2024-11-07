Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $508.52 and last traded at $508.52, with a volume of 814379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $505.58.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.34.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
