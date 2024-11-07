Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 778.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $110.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $88.91 and a 1-year high of $111.19.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

