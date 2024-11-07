Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 7th (CLDX, CYTK, FUN, GBIO, HUBS, INSW, JANX, LENZ, RITM, RL)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 7th:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $730.00 price target on the stock.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $207.00 target price on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.