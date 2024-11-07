Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 7th (CLDX, CYTK, FUN, GBIO, HUBS, INSW, JANX, LENZ, RITM, RL)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 7th:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $730.00 price target on the stock.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $207.00 target price on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

