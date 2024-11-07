Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,220 call options on the company. This is an increase of 54% compared to the average daily volume of 3,392 call options.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ MCHI traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 469,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,047. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,588 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,967,000.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

