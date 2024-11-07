iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) is GGM Financials LLC’s 5th Largest Position

GGM Financials LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.5% of GGM Financials LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GGM Financials LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 811,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,239,000 after acquiring an additional 59,685 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 76,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH opened at $101.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.95. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.07 and a 52 week high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

