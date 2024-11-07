iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.72 and last traded at $70.72, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.16.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

