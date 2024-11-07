iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.77 and last traded at $119.33, with a volume of 34499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.02.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.22. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core High Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDV. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4,833.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 165,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,252,000 after buying an additional 162,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 74,259 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

