iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) is Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $12,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

