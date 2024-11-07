iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Position Trimmed by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,848,000 after buying an additional 720,444 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,971,000 after acquiring an additional 133,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,372,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,475 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 970,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $96,472,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IUSG traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.13. 78,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,968. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $95.98 and a 12-month high of $138.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.05.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.