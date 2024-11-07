iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 78.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 82,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 133,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 30,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.91 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

