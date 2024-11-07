iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Bought by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6,375.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 218,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 215,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMCG opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

