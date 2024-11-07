iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 6.0% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $37,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWD opened at $194.41 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.63 and a 52 week high of $196.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.23. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.