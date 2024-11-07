iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Lowered by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,660,000 after buying an additional 4,348,183 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 586,170 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after purchasing an additional 252,150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,727 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 66.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,377 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock opened at $138.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.72. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.58 and a 12-month high of $138.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

