iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by LGT Financial Advisors LLC

LGT Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV opened at $110.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.4668 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

