iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after buying an additional 4,015,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after buying an additional 1,698,066 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.08. The stock had a trading volume of 66,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,319. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.67 and a twelve month high of $100.10. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.41.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

