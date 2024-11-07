iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,098,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,149,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,283,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Finally, Fox Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,100,000.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $70.89 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.42.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.