iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $160.08 and last traded at $159.74, with a volume of 55422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.95.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

