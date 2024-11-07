Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.34. 79,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $146.46 and a one year high of $189.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.44.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,688,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,441,000 after acquiring an additional 39,456 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,958,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,342,000 after buying an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 863,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,495,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 684,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,894,000 after buying an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

