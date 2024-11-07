Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases 11,570 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 2.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 59.1% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of AES by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 92.4% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AES opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.10. The AES Co. has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $22.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. AES’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

