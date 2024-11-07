Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of RTX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,847,000 after buying an additional 213,331 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,122,000 after buying an additional 362,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,740,000 after buying an additional 408,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.27.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $121.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. RTX’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

