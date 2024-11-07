Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Holdings Lowered by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions makes up approximately 1.8% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,516 shares of company stock worth $1,124,533 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.30.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:J opened at $147.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $100.59 and a one year high of $148.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.59.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

