Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $195.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.80% from the company’s current price.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.78. 1,095,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,851. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,547,699.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,943,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $106,936,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $65,812,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 527,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,274,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000,000 after purchasing an additional 440,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

