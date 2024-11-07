JB Capital LLC Acquires 5,374 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,448 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. eBay makes up about 0.7% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in eBay by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $336,993.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,833,196.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $336,993.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,833,196.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,417 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $67.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

