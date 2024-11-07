JB Capital LLC Has $746,000 Stock Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

JB Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IGEB stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 379,423 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

