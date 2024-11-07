JB Capital LLC Purchases 1,130 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 732.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 60,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 53,464 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 12.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 12.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.06.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,213,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,366,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $41.28 and a one year high of $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 64.93%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

