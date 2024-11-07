JB Capital LLC Sells 1,402 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

JB Capital LLC cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,270,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,832,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,141,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at $131,250,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4,275.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at AutoNation
In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,825,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $696,441,036.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $7,189,355.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,786,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $694,492,393.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AutoNation Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of AN stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.29. 36,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.32 and a 52-week high of $197.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.07.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
