JB Capital LLC Sells 27,003 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

JB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,003 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 2.4% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $40,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

IYW traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.12. The stock had a trading volume of 74,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,991. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $110.37 and a 1-year high of $160.21.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

