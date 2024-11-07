JB Capital LLC Trims Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

JB Capital LLC reduced its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,167 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,488 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 865.7% in the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,609,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,169 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 165.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 770,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 480,537 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.58. 103,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,159. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,100.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,226.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.