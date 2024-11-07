Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 3,511 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VBR opened at $212.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.40 and a 12 month high of $212.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

