Jmac Enterprises LLC Buys 13,323 Shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy & Cox grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 241,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 237,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,672,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

GPIX stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $260.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $50.06.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.3427 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.