Jmac Enterprises LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after purchasing an additional 142,141 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,511,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,693,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,876,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,545 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $151.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.26. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

