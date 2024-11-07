Jmac Enterprises LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE C opened at $68.35 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.28 and a 52-week high of $70.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

