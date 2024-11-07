Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 633 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 10.9% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 114,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

NYSE CVX opened at $157.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.90. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $287.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

