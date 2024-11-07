JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 70,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

SPIP opened at $25.64 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

