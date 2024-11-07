JNBA Financial Advisors Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $157.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $379.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.96 and its 200 day moving average is $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

