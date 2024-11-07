JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 260 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $169.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.27. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $100.69 and a 12-month high of $169.21.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.
